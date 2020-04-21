‘Thank You All So Much’: Strangers Raise Over €250 To Buy Maltese Man New Smartwatch After He Was Robbed
A group of strangers collectively raised over €250 to purchase a watch for a man living with a condition after he had his original watch stolen from him.
Larner Mizzi issued a plea for help on the popular Facebook group ‘Are You Being Served?’ after he discovered that his Samsung Gear s3 watch had been stolen from his car which was parked in a private field.
“To the person who stole from my car, you took my wallet, my battery pack, my earbuds and my Samsung Gear 3 watch,” he said.
“All I want is the watch back, you can keep the rest.”
“The watch was given to me because of my condition, nothing else matters to me, just the watch.”
Though the online community offered their sincere advice and help on the matter, it was Gen Grech who came up with the idea to start a fundraiser to buy Mizzi another watch.
After noticing the positive feedback her comment received, Gen decided to share her Revolut number in case anyone wanted to help donate to the cause…
And less than 12 hours later enough money was raised to pay for a brand new €255 Samsung smartwatch for Mizzi.
“I appreciate everyone who donated, I’m speechless. I don’t know what else to say but thank you, thank you. I never thought people I don’t know would help me,” Mizzi said.
Though these might troubling times overshadowed with coronavirus and crime, the Maltese people have once again shown their unconditional love, support and solidary to one another.