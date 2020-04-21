‘Thank You All So Much’: Strangers Raise Over €250 To Buy Maltese Man New Smartwatch After He Was Robbed

A group of strangers collectively raised over €250 to purchase a watch for a man living with a condition after he had his original watch stolen from him. Larner Mizzi issued a plea for help on the popular Facebook group ‘Are You Being Served?’ after he discovered that his Samsung Gear s3 watch had been stolen from his car which was parked in a private field.

“To the person who stole from my car, you took my wallet, my battery pack, my earbuds and my Samsung Gear 3 watch,” he said. “All I want is the watch back, you can keep the rest.” “The watch was given to me because of my condition, nothing else matters to me, just the watch.” Though the online community offered their sincere advice and help on the matter, it was Gen Grech who came up with the idea to start a fundraiser to buy Mizzi another watch.