‘Testicular Cancer Is No Joke’: Former Malta Radio Presenter Speaks Out After His Secret Battle With Testicular Cancer
Former Malta radio presenter and vocalist Aaron Benjamin has broken the silence about his recent battle with testicular cancer. The Brighton-born, Malta-based artist took to Facebook to express gratitude as a survivor who is able to share his story and encourage people to get regular health checks.
“Please guys testicular cancer is no joke, and girls please go to your regular scans. I love you all and am so thankful that I am even able to post this,” he said.
Best known as the former host of music show In the Zone on One Radio and Malta Music Awards 2010’s Best Male Artist, Benjamin thanked his medical team and community of support for getting him through these difficult times.
His post was met with comments thanking him for his bravery together with messages of support and courage.
Lovin Malta asked if there is anything he would add for people reading his story.
“My feelings now are to love each other, be kind, help those less fortunate if you are able too, forgive- even though it’s hard, and most of all, to love,” he said.
Aaron Benjamin will talk about this and more in an interview for Rock Moods on ONE92.7 come Friday 28th February.