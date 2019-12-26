‘Stay With Me In Every Picture I Take’: Son Of Beloved Maltese Photographer Gives Powerful Tribute To Late Father

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in for Raymond Gialanze, the Maltese photographer who passed away on Christmas Day.

Between tributes from politicians he used to work with and Maltese photography groups, his son Andre took to Facebook to send his beloved dad and mentor off with one final powerful message.

“My dear father, I don’t know how I am posting this picture, with tears in my eyes I know we will not work together again. We spent so much time working together, making fun of each other but always working with passion, and I promise you that I’ll continue to do so in your name,” Andre said emotionally.

“I have a lot of things to tell you but the thing I need to tell you the most is thank you for everything you did for me… I love you dad, stay with me in every picture I take,” he ended.