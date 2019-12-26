‘Stay With Me In Every Picture I Take’: Son Of Beloved Maltese Photographer Gives Powerful Tribute To Late Father
Heartfelt tributes are pouring in for Raymond Gialanze, the Maltese photographer who passed away on Christmas Day.
Between tributes from politicians he used to work with and Maltese photography groups, his son Andre took to Facebook to send his beloved dad and mentor off with one final powerful message.
“My dear father, I don’t know how I am posting this picture, with tears in my eyes I know we will not work together again. We spent so much time working together, making fun of each other but always working with passion, and I promise you that I’ll continue to do so in your name,” Andre said emotionally.
“I have a lot of things to tell you but the thing I need to tell you the most is thank you for everything you did for me… I love you dad, stay with me in every picture I take,” he ended.
Nationalist MP Mario Galea also opened up about the photographer he “would never forget”.
“He was a family man, hard-working and he always had a smile on his face. He would go to the ends of the earth if you needed a favour. He was a true friend and it isn’t easy finding another one like him,” Galea said.
“Condolences to his beloved wife Natzia, and his children Andre and Ramon,” he continued. “You are right to be saddened because Natzia you lost a man who adored you and Andre and Roman you lost a father that you should truly be proud of.”
Other professionals, as well as friends of the family, posted touching tributes to the man, father and photographer that had left an impact on their lives.
Raymond was beloved among the Żabbar community, having worked with the Soċjetà Filarmonika Maria Mater Gratiae for over 25 years as well as with the photography company Fotomond.
His son Andre today announced that his father’s funeral would occur this Saturday, the 28th of December, at the Santwarju tal-Madonna tal-Grazzja in Żabbar.