Smiling Għargħur Police Officer Praised By Young Skola Sajf Students
Summer may have been a strange one for Maltese kids this year, but one kind-hearted soul may have helped put a smile on the face of scores of students – even giving them a confidence boost when they most needed it – and parents noticed.
“I would like to thank police officer David who was present daily next to Għargħur Skola Sajf. He was simply excellent and always had a massive smile to welcome the young kids and was a familiar face that instilled a sense of trust in the police force from such a tender age,” one parent said in a sweet message shared by the Malta Police Force.
The parents also shared a photo of their son who just had to take a picture with his favourite officer on the last day of school.
“He would be full of praises when they got out of school with some messed up work of art, with his usual: ‘That is amazing! Well done princess… or… well-done champion!’ followed by the usual elbow bump,” the parent said.
