Smiling Għargħur Police Officer Praised By Young Skola Sajf Students

Summer may have been a strange one for Maltese kids this year, but one kind-hearted soul may have helped put a smile on the face of scores of students – even giving them a confidence boost when they most needed it – and parents noticed.

“I would like to thank police officer David who was present daily next to Għargħur Skola Sajf. He was simply excellent and always had a massive smile to welcome the young kids and was a familiar face that instilled a sense of trust in the police force from such a tender age,” one parent said in a sweet message shared by the Malta Police Force.

The parents also shared a photo of their son who just had to take a picture with his favourite officer on the last day of school.