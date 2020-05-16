‘Smart, TikTok Addicted And So Funny:’ As Julia Marra Is Laid To Rest, Close Friend Remembers Her Best Qualities

On the day Julia Marra was laid to rest, a close friend of the 15-year-old who fell to her death from her friend’s balcony in Sliema this week has spoken about the importance of treasuring every moment with your loved ones. Leah Said told Lovin Malta that she struck a close friendship with Julia as soon as she moved to Malta from Italy when she was 10 years old. “She was good at everything, she was very smart and always had the best grades,” Leah said. “She was also good at making people laugh. Everyone loved her and she had many friends.” “We were still in the process of choosing our subjects for 6th form together and even though she never told me definitively, she was leaning towards choosing maths. For her O level options she also had economics, physics and graphical design.”

“She was aiming to go to De La Salle or St Aloysius. We were meant to be sitting for O levels but with the current pandemic we didn’t know how entry to such schools would work.” “Obviously we were all worried but she would try to keep calm and say there wasn’t much we could do until we heard from the necessary institutions.”

Leah also remembers Julia for her musical talent. “She used to sing just for laughs but she was a really good singer.” In a heartfelt Instagram post, Leah thanked Julia for all the unforgettable memories they shared together. “Thank you for all the laughs, happiness and joy you brought into my life from the very first time I met you,” she said. “You never failed to put a smile on my face and helped me every time I was feeling down, giving me the best advice possible.” “Thank you for always sticking by my side even every time we did something stupid and would get into trouble at school.”

“Thank you for all the unforgettable memories. We have way too many for me to mention which I dont feel the need to share since they are so special and for no other ears apart from mine and yours.” “Thanks for being TikTok addicted with me, funny, caring, beautiful, crazy, always laughing with me in serious moments and somehow always making the wrong decisions with me and most of all for being the best friend anyone could ask for.”

“You were such a special person and no words can ever describe you. I will surely never forget your laugh always brightening up everyone’s day and your voice too.” “I’m going to miss you and our amazing singing sessions so much. I would do anything to go back to the day you left us and do things differently. I wish I could give you one last hug.”