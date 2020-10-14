Sliema Primary School Girls Prove That Cleaning Doesn’t Have To Be A Chore In This Adorable Video
No one really enjoys cleaning. However, a primary school in Sliema just proved that with some upbeat music and a little enthusiasm, you can make the chore into a super fun (and cute) activity.
St. Joseph’s Junior School posted a video of their grade two girls cleaning their desks, something that has to be done in COVID times, but with an amazing twist. Their teacher blasted some up-beat tunes and got the little ones dancing while they get to scrubbing.
It’s a creative way of keeping positive when it seems that everything is making you feel otherwise.
“Who said keeping our school clean and safe is a tough job? Certainly not our Grade 2 girls! A job done well,” the church school wrote.
We couldn’t agree more!