Sliema Hotelier Invites Employees To Live, Sleep And Eat In Hotel Temporarily Shutdown Because Of Coronavirus

The employers of a modern Sliema hotel temporarily closed in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have invited their staff to stay at their hotels for free, bringing gushing praise from their employees on social media.

“The whole world is facing this fatal virus and experiencing hardships, and so are we. One can read mostly bad, rarely good news. However, we want to tell you our story, the one that brought tears to our eyes. We still cannot believe such people exist,” said an employee of the Pebbles Hotel in Sliema.

Employees will also be given up to two meals a day each while the current pandemic forces Malta to a standstill.

“With tears in our eyes, we want to thank our owners and management who offered unselfish help. To them who thoughtlessly offered us a hot meal and warm bed and all the necessary conditions to go through this period together.”