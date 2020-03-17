Sliema Hotelier Invites Employees To Live, Sleep And Eat In Hotel Temporarily Shutdown Because Of Coronavirus
The employers of a modern Sliema hotel temporarily closed in an effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have invited their staff to stay at their hotels for free, bringing gushing praise from their employees on social media.
“The whole world is facing this fatal virus and experiencing hardships, and so are we. One can read mostly bad, rarely good news. However, we want to tell you our story, the one that brought tears to our eyes. We still cannot believe such people exist,” said an employee of the Pebbles Hotel in Sliema.
Employees will also be given up to two meals a day each while the current pandemic forces Malta to a standstill.
“With tears in our eyes, we want to thank our owners and management who offered unselfish help. To them who thoughtlessly offered us a hot meal and warm bed and all the necessary conditions to go through this period together.”
Her post comes after the management of the hotel sent everyone a message inviting them to stay at the Pebbles resort in Sliema until this pandemic has passed.
“To all our team, which we see as a family, we are very saddened to be forced to take these measures. A time which none of us ever imagined, we must all pass through this difficult time and try our best to keep positive and think of the future,” they had started in their message to employees.
“The management would like to help everyone as much as we can, anyone who needs accommodation please contact your manager and we will also speak about providing a meal a day for anyone in our team who needs it,” they continued.
“Let’s try to keep busy, help each other, stay strong and get through this together United together we will succeed!”
Pebbles Hotel has a sister hotel in St Paul’s Bay called Pebbles Resort, and employees from both establishments, as well as other outlets owned by the company, were included.
The company has well over 100 employees and at least 10 of them have already accepted their employer’s kind invitation.