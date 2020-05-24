Robert And Lydia Abela Head To Gozitan Restaurant To Enjoy First Post-Restriction Meal
Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia dined at a restaurant today, taking immediate advantage of the fact that catering establishments have now starting reopen.
For their first post-COVID-19 restrictions meal, the Abelas chose Oleander Restaurant in Xagħra, with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and his partner as their company for the day.
“After two months of restrictions, we went out for lunch with Robert Abela and his wife Lydia at a restaurant in Xagħra today,” Camilleri said on his Facebook page.
When he announced the reopening of restaurants, the Prime Minister said he would be the first to visit one himself. And while that hasn’t exactly proven to be the case, he did find time to eat out this weekend and, judging by the photos, he enjoyed it quite a bit.