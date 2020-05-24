Robert Abela Signs Restaurant’s Guest Book: ‘A Lovely Start Towards Full Normality’

د . إAEDSRر . س

After eating out at a Gozitan restaurant today, Prime Minister Robert Abela left an encouraging note in its guest book.

“The first meal, which means a lovely beginning towards full normality in the beautiful lives of all Maltese and Gozitan people, after restrictive measures were lifted,” Abela wrote in Oleander Restaurant’s guest book. “The meal couldn’t have been better! Thank you.”

Oleander Restaurant said it was proud to host the Prime Minister, as well as his wife Lydia Abela, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and his wife and daughter on its reopening weekend.

“Hope that this helps every business in Malta and Gozo in these though times for the catering establishments and other businesses, for the people to start thinking that life has to go on, obviously with all the safety measures ordered by the health department,” the restaurant said.

Abela said today that he wants to leave the COVID-19 pandemic “behind him” and focus on recovering the Maltese economy through a set of stimuli to incentivise people to leave their homes and spend their money.

“Just as we showed the world how quickly we emerged from our medical problems, so too will we show the world how quickly we will get our economy up and running again,” he said.

Have you visited a restaurant this weekend? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments section

