‘RIP Legend’: Tributes Pour In After Three-Time Olympic Champion And Sliema Water Polo Star Dies
Fans, friends and loved ones of Sliema water polo favourite and three-time Olympic gold medallist Tibor Benedek have posted heartfelt tributes following his death.
The Hungarian, who was 47-years-old at the time of his death due to severe illness, is considered to be one of the best water polo players worldwide, and his loss to the Maltese water polo community is already being felt.
Benedek is being remembered as a “wonderful, wonderful” person who was as much a gentleman as he was an athlete.
“My friend, it’s hard to say goodbye. You were a true leader, a great friend and overall a gentleman, Till we meet again #RIPLegend,” said one Maltese water polo player following the emotional news.
“RIP Tibor, one of the greatest of all time. Incredible fortunate to have shared an amazing experience with you. A one of a kind player and incredibly humble. A huge loss for the water polo world and all his family and friends,” said another athlete.
“Sliema ASC is deeply saddened with the news of the demise of Tibor Benedek. Tibor is considered one of the best ever players to play the game and is a three-time Olympic champion. He played for Sliema in 2006 and kept close ties with the club after that helping some of our youngsters with opportunities abroad,” the Sliema Aquatic Sports Club said.
Benedek’s death on Thursday was announced by the Hungarian water polo federation.
The Hungarian player coached his country’s national team and was a beloved player in Sliema. He is considered to be one of the most prolific scorers in the sport, winning dozens of national and international titles.
He won gold medals at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympic games.