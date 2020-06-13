Qala Goes White For The Funeral Of Gabriel, The 13-Year-Old Boy Who Lost His Battle With Cancer

Sorrow punctured a sunny day on the sister island during the funeral of a teenage Gozitan boy who lost his battle with cancer earlier this week, but the mourning black was instead replaced with heavenly white for the farewell of Gabriel Vella.

“A great example to everyone with a kind-hearted personality”, 13-year-old Gabriel passed away earlier this week, with Puttinu Cares tearfully announcing that “Malta lost an angel”.

Earlier this afternoon in front of the small Qala church, Gabriel’s funeral saw people dressed in white, applauding the memory of the young boy who had spent long years battling a tumour which had even required extensive treatment in the UK.

Thousands of people offered their condolences in the last couple of days, with many opening up about how much the young boy’s perseverance and positivity had affected their lives.