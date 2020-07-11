‘Pray For Him’: Karl Pace Begins Day-Long Surgery After 60% Of His Skin Burned In Horrific Gozo Fire

Heartfelt messages of support are pouring in ahead of an important operation on Karl Pace today. The Maltese youth will undergo a day-long delicate skin graft after suffering burns to 60% of his body following his boat catching on fire in the middle of the night in Gozo’s Mġarr harbour. Described as “calm, loving and playful in nature,” thousands of euros have been raised to support him – and his loved ones are sending tributes to Karl as he undergoes surgery and praying for a successful outcome.

“Seeing and feeling the response from so many people who have been sending love and offering support, is a testimony to the impact Karl has had on so many throughout his life,” Karl’s partner, Alex Cachia, told Lovin Malta. “Karl had already overcome many battles in his youth and has been on a long journey of healing and recovery. Before the accident his body was at its prime, healthy and strong. Due to his love for physical activity and love for nature, the last years of his life have been filled with lots of sport and simple joys that nourished his body and soul,” she continued. “He is an avid trail runner, swimmer, free diver and sailor so his body is ready for this challenge today. Due to the fact that he has suffered burns on 60% of his body, there is an urgency to graft his wounds to avoid further infection.”

“Karl has spent the last week in ITU in an induced coma and on life support in danger of losing his life because of a septic shock for burns infections.” Cachia said that there were many risks involved in the skin grafting process and that more surgery will be needed in the future since there currently isn’t enough healthy skin available to graft his wounds in one sitting. “The experience he is going through even though horribly painful and scary for him,” she said. “Let his strength through this struggle inspire us to live life more fully and full of love.” She also thanked Mater Dei staff who have been “incredible” and kept Karl alive. “The world is not ready to lose him yet. Please pray for him throughout this day and for his recovery after, every little will help.”

Other powerful tributes to Karl were posted online. “Your journey has moved us, and I for one am ready to walk with you through the space in between worlds, to kindle the flame and the desire to live again, to nourish the thread which weaves us together as one with the divine.”

Dara Stara even wrote a song calling Karl Pace to come back to his friends.

Over €16,000 has been raised to support Karl during his time of recovery. Karl entered the operation room just before 10am today, and his loved ones will be waiting with bated breathe for the outcome. If you’d like to donate to Karl’s fundraiser you can follow this link.