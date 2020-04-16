Peppi Azzopardi’s Son Stands Up For Dad Amidst Online Abuse: ‘I Would Choose You As My Father Again If I Had To Be Reborn’

The son of a popular Maltese TV host has posted a powerful and heartfelt tribute to his father following days of online abuse against him in light of his show of solidarity with migrants.

Xandru Azzopardi didn’t hold back from showing just how strong a personality his father Peppi has, instilling within him a quiet strength to be able to withstand the abuse and hatred anyone with a different opinion will invariably receive in Malta.

“My father maddens me when I approach him angered by the harsh comments about us on Facebook and he tells me ‘leave them be as they are angry with themselves’,” Xandru said. “He tells me to forgive and when I tell him I’ll try to forgive he tells me to forget as well.”

“He’s been like this since I was young, they would bully me and when I would tell him that they were bullying me he would say: ‘it’s not the children’s fault, that’s because they listen to their mothers and fathers’.”