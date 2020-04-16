Peppi Azzopardi’s Son Stands Up For Dad Amidst Online Abuse: ‘I Would Choose You As My Father Again If I Had To Be Reborn’
The son of a popular Maltese TV host has posted a powerful and heartfelt tribute to his father following days of online abuse against him in light of his show of solidarity with migrants.
Xandru Azzopardi didn’t hold back from showing just how strong a personality his father Peppi has, instilling within him a quiet strength to be able to withstand the abuse and hatred anyone with a different opinion will invariably receive in Malta.
“My father maddens me when I approach him angered by the harsh comments about us on Facebook and he tells me ‘leave them be as they are angry with themselves’,” Xandru said. “He tells me to forgive and when I tell him I’ll try to forgive he tells me to forget as well.”
“He’s been like this since I was young, they would bully me and when I would tell him that they were bullying me he would say: ‘it’s not the children’s fault, that’s because they listen to their mothers and fathers’.”
The emotional status was lauded online, with many saying Xandru’s words showed the maturity the young man had been raised with.
“I’m a father of a nine-year-old boy. If my son ever writes these words about me, I can say that I’ve succeeded as a father,” social activist Omar Rababah said in reaction.
“Thank you dad, I would choose you as my father again if I had to be reborn because you’ve taught me by example and not by lecture… I love you dad,” Xandru said emotionally.
The powerful status came after days of online abuse hurled at Peppi Azzopardi by Maltese people after he said he would welcome a migrant family to live in his home as migrant ships are being left to capsize in the Meditteranean.
But somehow, in the face of so much abuse, the Azzopardis were able to remain steadfast in their beliefs and turned the other cheek to those trying to hurt their family.
“My father always told me he’d like to meet those that make fun of us… it would be good because when they meet you face to face, they realise just how wrong they are about you.”