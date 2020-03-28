People In Malta Urged To Switch Off Their Lights For An Hour Tonight To Reflect On Our Relationship With The Planet

The COVID-19 pandemic has the majority of people spending more indoors, and the secondary effects of this on the environment have been nothing less than positive.

Tonight, we have the opportunity to reflect our relationship with our environment.

Earth Hour calls for the world to unite for an hour by switching off all our lights to reflect on our relationship with our planet with our families amidst a global lockdown.

The event, which will be held virtually via Facebook livestream, will take place tonight at 20:30 to 21:30, asking those participating to switch off and light a candle in an act of human solidarity.

Like most public events, the original had to be cancelled amid coronavirus concerns, but has been replaced with a full virtual programme, including a ‘virtual cinema’ and livestream from Gozo, showcasing the iconic city of Citadella that will black its lights for an hour.

Other local councils are set to join as well, such as Għarb, Pembroke and Birżebbuġa that will switch off public buildings and street lights and share darkness with the planet. You can even watch it live on from Gozo Space Lab’s website.

The livestream will allow participants to share videos and connect with others around the world.