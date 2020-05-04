Over €300,000 Raised For Nine Charities Through Last Night’s Massive ‘Malta Together’ Virtual Festival

More than €300,000 was raised last night during Malta Together’s Festival of Gratitude and Inspiration, with the amount now going to nine vital charities across the islands.

Airing last night as a nationwide thank you to Malta’s healthcare workers, frontliners and volunteers involved in the fight against COVID-19, the one-and-a-half-long festival took over the airwaves and social media as thousands tuned in and gave their donations.

The money raised through donations and sponsors will now go to nine local initiatives: Richmond Foundation, Inspire Foundation, Malta Trust Foundation, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, St Jeanne Antide Foundation, Jesuit Refugee Service, Victory Kitchen, FIDEM Charity Foundation and Dar Tal-Providenza.

“From support for people with disabilities and people with mental health issues, to foodbanks for those that cannot afford to feed their families, these nine initiatives were handpicked to help them to continue their outstanding work,” the organisers announced.

In the meantime, further donations can be made here.

The virtual festival saw a number of performances by some of the biggest musical names in Malta, along with encouraging messages from local healthcare workers, the Prime Minister’s wife Dr Lydia Abela… as well as David Beckham, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Production of the festival was coordinated between Malta Together, X Factor Malta organisers Mint Media and Jagged House.

The broadcast also featured a Lovin Malta tribute to Mike Spiteri’s classic Eurovision bop Keep Me In Mind, featuring 19 other Maltese music artists performing the hit from their homes to pay tribute to our elderly loved ones and their carers.