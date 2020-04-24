Outpouring Of Grief After Beloved Footloose Veteran DJ Timpana Passes Away
Maltese revellers, family and friends of Kennethjohn Cutajar, known as DJ Timpana, have let out their grief at the news of his death.
Cutajar, who lived in Gżira and famously worked at the popular Paceville club Footloose in the late 90s and early 00s, is remembered as a happy, positive and active man in the Maltese DJ community, always ready to drop the right track to keep the party going.
The youngest of seven siblings, everyone from the mayor of Gżira to popular TV hosts paid their respects to DJ Timpana.
“Shocked to hear the heartbreaking news that my friend Kennethjohn has left us,” Conrad Borg Manche said. “Who knows how many times we went to the airport to get something after Paceville. What a time in our lives.”
“Until we meet again, friend. My heartfelt condolences to his loves ones.”
RIP Kennethjohn