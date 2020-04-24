Outpouring Of Grief After Beloved Footloose Veteran DJ Timpana Passes Away

Maltese revellers, family and friends of Kennethjohn Cutajar, known as DJ Timpana, have let out their grief at the news of his death.

Cutajar, who lived in Gżira and famously worked at the popular Paceville club Footloose in the late 90s and early 00s, is remembered as a happy, positive and active man in the Maltese DJ community, always ready to drop the right track to keep the party going.

The youngest of seven siblings, everyone from the mayor of Gżira to popular TV hosts paid their respects to DJ Timpana.