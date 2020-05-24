Online Education Hasn’t Stopped This Maltese Kindergarten Teacher From Delivering Fun And Engaging Lessons

A kindergarten teacher has wholly embraced the world of online teaching and has transformed her classes into a fun, engaging and educational experience for both children and parents alike.

Michelle Borg Cuomo is a Kinder 2 teacher at St Michael’s School in San Ġwann and while she has spent most of her teaching career in a classroom setting, the transition to teaching online hasn’t phased her at all.

“I turned my living room into a mini classroom,” she told Lovin Malta.

“I thought the children would be bored at first but they’ve been fantastic.”

Michelle’s daily schedule consists of two 30-minute long sessions split with a half-hour break. The first class focuses on more traditional educational elements – with students learning numbers, letters etc. – with the second class consisting of more fun and hands-on topics such as cooking and face painting.