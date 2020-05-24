Online Education Hasn’t Stopped This Maltese Kindergarten Teacher From Delivering Fun And Engaging Lessons
A kindergarten teacher has wholly embraced the world of online teaching and has transformed her classes into a fun, engaging and educational experience for both children and parents alike.
Michelle Borg Cuomo is a Kinder 2 teacher at St Michael’s School in San Ġwann and while she has spent most of her teaching career in a classroom setting, the transition to teaching online hasn’t phased her at all.
“I turned my living room into a mini classroom,” she told Lovin Malta.
“I thought the children would be bored at first but they’ve been fantastic.”
Michelle’s daily schedule consists of two 30-minute long sessions split with a half-hour break. The first class focuses on more traditional educational elements – with students learning numbers, letters etc. – with the second class consisting of more fun and hands-on topics such as cooking and face painting.
“I try to make it a lot of fun. It’s basically what I used to in class but on a smaller scale.”
“The children love coming back for the second session – especially the online cooking class. I teach them how to use a knife properly (with their parents in attendance of course), how to peel and they even choose their own food and veg.”
“I wear a fancy hat, we have music playing in the background, we played letter bingo – it’s been a lot of fun.”
For Michelle, the shift to online learning hasn’t disrupted her teaching in the slightest. On the contrary, it has had unexpected benefits for the class and the relationship between her, her students and their parents.
“Parents were pleased to see how we teach numbers and letters because it’s different from what they’re used to.”
“For Mother’s Day, I asked if any of the dads were available to join their child for class and we had 13 out of 15 show up. Together we made Mother’s Day cards at home.”
“Parents are totally onboard.”
Some parents are so on board that they’ll even log in 10 minutes before the lesson starts for a quick morning chat.
“We have to adapt to the situation,” she said about the sudden shift to online learning. And by the looks of it Michelle has adjusted just fine.