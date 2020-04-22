‘One Of The Republic’s Most Beloved Presidents’: Prime Minister Abela’s Father George Turned 72 Today

44-year-old Robert Abela might be on every Maltese TV set and mobile device right now as the Prime Minister leads the country through these troubling times, but before him, his father George led the country in a different way through a five-year presidency. Today, George Abela celebrated his 72nd birthday.

Malta’s President between 2009 and 2014, George Abela was a major protagonist within the Labour Party since the early 1990s. He had even contested the previous Labour leadership against a then-young and upcoming Joseph Muscat, before serving as president.

Following an Instagram post by the Prime Minister wishing his “Pa” a happy birthday, comments by fellow politicians, friends and supporters alike soon flooded social media.

“The first time I was sworn in as a member of this government back in 2013 was with President Emeritus George Abela,” Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis reminisced. “A big privilege from a person who I’ve admired since my youth. A person who has taught me how I should act in politics. That’s why I went into politics!”

“I must admit without a moment’s hesitation, one of the most beloved Presidents that the Republic of Malta has ever seen,” Marsaskala’s Labour Party fan page showered Abela with praise. “The humanity, rightfulness, heart of gold and integrity that Robert Abela has are all the fruits of a great upbringing and influence left by his parents!”