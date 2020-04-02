On His Birthday, Mqabba Mayor Donates His Local Council Honorarium For A Month

Mqabba mayor Omar Farrugia celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday by announcing his intention to donate his local council honorarium for this month.

“On my birthday, and in these hard times we’re living in, I felt I had to keep helping others,” Farrugia said. “I’ve decided to offer my entire mayor’s honorarium for this month to people truly in need.”

“This is a moment where we must think about each other. #WeWillBeatCovid19 #StaySafe.”