Nurse Says Her Father Who Died With COVID-19 Contracted It At Mater Dei

A nurse warned that her 67-year-old father, who became Malta’s 42nd COVID-19 death, contracted the virus at Mater Dei.

Carla Martinez Al Halmo told Lovin Malta that her father, Carmel “Charlie” Buhagiar, entered hospital on 28th September and produced a negative swab test. While he was waiting for his results, he was placed in a ward with other people with pending test results.

After four other negative test results, while his health deteriorated, he tested positive in the Intensive Care Unit and died ten days later.

Martinez believes he contracted the virus from the hospital.

“My father fell sick on 23rd September,” she explained. “We called our family doctor and after explaining his symptoms he told us to take him to the clinic. He certified that he had influenza. On the 26th, he had a swab test and tested negative.”

“Then on 28th September, he became even sicker and suffered shortness of breath. He was taken to Mater Dei’s emergency ward and because of his symptoms they didn’t let us join him.”

“However, he entered through the COVID-19 ward even though he tested negative prior,” she said, warning he was left with others waiting for their results in the same room.