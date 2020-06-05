Now THAT’S Paying It Forward! Anonymous Individual Offers To Pay Marsaskala Coffee Shop Rent For The Month

In a random and benevolent act of kindness, one individual who chose to remain anonymous decided to pay it forward to the coffee shop and offered to pay for one month of rent…

After paying it forward for so many years, Jacob’s Brew in Marsaskala has just gotten its share of good karma.

“Feeling totally overwhelmed by this act of kindness,” Jacob’s Brew said in a Facebook post. “We have been three years paying it forward to help others. Today it was us who were paid forward, helping us to continue to do what we do.”

For years, Jacob’s Brew has been giving back to the community with its Pay It Forward scheme which includes offering a free pot of coffee for those in need.

And after years of their charitable service, they’ve had some of it paid back in spectacular fashion.

Like most businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacob’s Brew is struggling to make rent, and this anonymous donation provides a lifeline for a business in desperate need…

… but Jacob’s Brew totally deserves it.

“I have just paid six months’ rent. It has wiped us out. Now hopefully when we reopen we make enough money to continue,” they said.

Malta’s restaurants are facing an uphill battle to recoup the financial losses they incurred, but acts like this might just help them see it through.

