Not Backing Down: Youth Spends The Night On Castille’s Steps Protesting Malta’s Closed Ports

Xandru Cassar, the young Maltese man who showed up outside Castille on Easter Sunday to protest the government’s decision to close its ports to migrants seeking asylum, is not backing down, and has even spent the night there.

The young Maltese man took to Valletta alongside fellow protestor Lara Mohnani on Easter Sunday, as a direct reply to the Maltese government declaring its ports unsafe for further boat arrivals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Day 2; They’re still at sea, I’m still here,” Xandru wrote on Monday morning, after having spent the night on Castille’s steps.

In a photo sent to Lovin Malta, a tent set up overnight for Xandru to sleep in can be seen at the foot of Castille’s steps.

After garnering support from like-minded people online, the young man also received a couple of supportive visits late last night… all respecting social distancing rules, of course.