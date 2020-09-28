د . إAEDSRر . س

‘No Mother Should Ever Endure Losing Her Child’: Outpouring Of Grief After Maltese Youth’s Death

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese mother has opened up after the death of her youngest son as his friends and family send in tributes to the youth.

“No mother should have to endure losing her child,” Sharon Ellul Bonici said on social media today. “Rest peacefully my youngest son. I love you and don’t want to wake up tomorrow knowing you’re not here.”

Zakk’s death led to his family and friends remembering their best memories with the Maltese youth.

“Life will never be the same, a part of me died with you today. Rest in peace with the angels my Zakky boy and please look over your brothers.”

Other family members sent in their tributes to Zakk after the news broke that he had passed away.

His friends and extended family members remembered him as a “joyful, happy character.”

RIP Zakk

