‘No Immigrant Can Earn €8-10 An Hour’: Concerned Families Appeal Identity Malta’s Decision To ‘Remove Children At Risk Of Poverty’

Earlier this week, MP Julia Farrugia Portelli responded to the families of 22 kids facing deportation from Malta, claiming that the decisions were made with the children’s best interests at heart.

According to the figures in the government address, families of four need to be earning a minimum of €1,125 a month each to just scrape into the €27k/year bracket.

On a standard 40-hour contract, this leaves the minimum wage possible to hit the target at €7/hour.

Speaking to one of the families raising concern on the policy, Lovin Malta was told that “no immigrant can earn €8-10 an hour” and that the issues arise only because un-contracted hours (such as overtime) are not being counted towards their abilities to sustain their families.

Speaking to a number of foreign nationals working across the service and industrial sectors on the island, Lovin Malta also learned that many third-national workers have to work overtime just to make ends meet – whether contributing to a family unit or not.

Earlier this year, the National Statistics Office released figures stating where the poverty line lay for those living in Malta

Anyone earning less than €8,868 a year was “at risk” of falling below the poverty line, according to the government in August. That means anyone earning less than €739 a month would fall under categorisation as impoverished.

According to the figures given yesterday by Farrugia Portelli, the difference in earning below the poverty line and being “at risk” is a mere €21.50.

This at-risk-of-poverty threshold of €8,868 referred to above represents a household consisting of a single adult and does not factor spouses and children, and Identity Malta does not factor this amount into their calculations at all.

This discrepant amount would easily be earnt through extra shifts or overtime or even the government’s bonus scheme, the families say. Service industry workers can even build the figures up with tips where possible – but the policy clearly states that the total declared income for both parents must equate to €22,000 or more (with an extra €3,800 per child) before bonus and other salary additives are calculated.