‘No Immigrant Can Earn €8-10 An Hour’: Concerned Families Appeal Identity Malta’s Decision To ‘Remove Children At Risk Of Poverty’
Earlier this week, MP Julia Farrugia Portelli responded to the families of 22 kids facing deportation from Malta, claiming that the decisions were made with the children’s best interests at heart.
Activists have joined the parents in protest, after the government had said that foreign families of four earning a combined total income of less than €27,000 were putting their children at risk of poverty.
According to the figures in the government address, families of four need to be earning a minimum of €1,125 a month each to just scrape into the €27k/year bracket.
On a standard 40-hour contract, this leaves the minimum wage possible to hit the target at €7/hour.
Speaking to one of the families raising concern on the policy, Lovin Malta was told that “no immigrant can earn €8-10 an hour” and that the issues arise only because un-contracted hours (such as overtime) are not being counted towards their abilities to sustain their families.
Speaking to a number of foreign nationals working across the service and industrial sectors on the island, Lovin Malta also learned that many third-national workers have to work overtime just to make ends meet – whether contributing to a family unit or not.
Earlier this year, the National Statistics Office released figures stating where the poverty line lay for those living in Malta
Anyone earning less than €8,868 a year was “at risk” of falling below the poverty line, according to the government in August. That means anyone earning less than €739 a month would fall under categorisation as impoverished.
According to the figures given yesterday by Farrugia Portelli, the difference in earning below the poverty line and being “at risk” is a mere €21.50.
This at-risk-of-poverty threshold of €8,868 referred to above represents a household consisting of a single adult and does not factor spouses and children, and Identity Malta does not factor this amount into their calculations at all.
This discrepant amount would easily be earnt through extra shifts or overtime or even the government’s bonus scheme, the families say. Service industry workers can even build the figures up with tips where possible – but the policy clearly states that the total declared income for both parents must equate to €22,000 or more (with an extra €3,800 per child) before bonus and other salary additives are calculated.
Local Serbian advocate Aleksandar Dimitrijevic has since slammed the policy as “just casual racism masquerading as concern for the wellbeing of children”.
In an earlier post from Dimitrijevic, the activist – husband to one of Malta’s biggest pro-choice advocates – slammed the initial decisions to remove 22 children from their families, writing on Facebook:
“Welcome to Malta, dear Alien, whom we desperately needed to fill in employment gaps in our economy.”
“Welcome to the place where we admit that 19k is a poverty wage barely enough to cover mere existence of a family – and pay you less than that if we can and call it a ‘booming economy’.”
“Welcome to the place so ‘pro-life’ and [for the] love of children that we defend an embryo to the hilt, but if you are foreign and dare become a parent, we will legally demand of you that you send that nuisance and burden of a child somewhere else – so that you can concentrate on being a slave to local business needs.”
“Welcome to Malta, dear alien, as long as we can make use of you and you do not dare do human things – like have a child and/or a family. We need you as a mindless disposable tool only.”
“…and if you don’t like it, you can go back to your country. There is always more desperate and, more importantly, single people that we can make use of in a completely non-racist manner.”
The families of the 22 kids have since filed an appeal due for consultation towards the end of January next year.
One of the fathers of the children spoke to Serbian news channel B92 to explain that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [in Serbia] has spoken to the appropriate consulate bodies” and that “consultations with Malta to resolve this and other issues faced by Serbs in Malta had been accepted, with a hearing scheduled for January 27th, 2020”.
Already the number of children facing exile has grown, as families who previously thought they were safe have reported receiving letters sent from ID Malta informing them that their children would soon join the growing list of kids to be sent back to their home country.