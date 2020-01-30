د . إAEDSRر . س

Nine Chefs Raise Over €7,200 For Maltese Colleague As He Undergoes Cancer Treatment Abroad

Some of Malta’s top chefs and restaurateurs raised €7,000 last night after one of their own was struck by cancer.

“Nine chefs together for one great friend,” Marvin Schembri, a prominent Maltese chef, said following the meal. “Special thanks to Planet Hollywood and all the food and wine sponsors – the show must go on.”

Chefs from some of Malta’s biggest eateries including Palazzo Preca, Porticello, HSixty6, 59 Republic, Surf N Turf, Danny’s, Bahia, Noni, The Hilton and The Corinthia came together for chef Kurt Spiteri, who is the manager of Sciacca Grill in Valletta.

And together, the nine chefs raised an incredible €7,280.

“Don’t mind sharing my kitchen with the best chefs on the rock,” said chef Nigel Gatt from Planet Hollywood. “#Cheflife for a good cause.”

The ‘five-course, five-star’ dinner went down last night at €100 per head.

Some of the tasty treats served up on the night

Some of the tasty treats served up on the night

Spiteri, who left Malta to go to Germany to undergo treatment for his Stage Three Hodgkins lymphoma recently, shared an emotional status dedicated to his beloved Aaliyah prior ahead of his flight.

“I can’t tell you when, but I can promise you it will get better, it will get easier and it will all be worthwhile. I promise you that I will never give up,” he said.

Having raised €7,280 in one night, all we have to say is well done to all the chefs who helped organise this awesome gesture and the customers who joined in on the night.

