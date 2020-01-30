Nine Chefs Raise Over €7,200 For Maltese Colleague As He Undergoes Cancer Treatment Abroad

Some of Malta’s top chefs and restaurateurs raised €7,000 last night after one of their own was struck by cancer.

“Nine chefs together for one great friend,” Marvin Schembri, a prominent Maltese chef, said following the meal. “Special thanks to Planet Hollywood and all the food and wine sponsors – the show must go on.”

Chefs from some of Malta’s biggest eateries including Palazzo Preca, Porticello, HSixty6, 59 Republic, Surf N Turf, Danny’s, Bahia, Noni, The Hilton and The Corinthia came together for chef Kurt Spiteri, who is the manager of Sciacca Grill in Valletta.

And together, the nine chefs raised an incredible €7,280.

“Don’t mind sharing my kitchen with the best chefs on the rock,” said chef Nigel Gatt from Planet Hollywood. “#Cheflife for a good cause.”