‘My Normality Ended Three Months Ago’: Miriam Pace’s Daughter Speaks Out As Malta Lifts Restrictions

Malta may be moving closer and closer towards a return to “normality”, but Ivana Portelli has warned this will not be the case for her after losing her mother in a tragic incident three months ago.

“The country is returning to ‘normality’ but our normality ended three months ago,” Ivana wrote on Facebook. “We will never forget what happened, because what happened that day wasn’t normal.”

Miriam Pace was killed last March when her Santa Venera home collapsed due to works on an adjacent construction site. Four people have since been charged with involuntary homicide and are pleading not guilty.

 

