Missing Their Families But Optimistic, These 20 Chefs Have Been Locked In An Qormi Kitchen For A Week Cooking For Malta’s Elderly

It’s been one week since 20 Malta-based chefs entered into a disinfected large kitchen in Qormi to prepare thousands of meals for Malta’s elderly.

They made the brave choice to be locked away from their families and loved ones to ensure the people they were preparing meals for would be protected from the COVID-19 outbreak.

One week in, and it’s not easy – the CaterEssence chefs have been missing their families and have been keeping in touch via Skype and other online technologies. However, any pain is overcome by the knowledge that their sacrifice means that hundreds of Malta’s most vulnerable have an extra layer of protection – as well as some tasty food.

Decked in protective gear, they’ve been whipping up both traditional and modern meals in a safe and secure way.

Over 5,000 meals are being created for 12 care homes, including nine homes operated by CareMalta and their respective staff, who are also in a similar ‘live-in’ initiative.

CaterEssence CEO Alex Tranter sent a heartfelt message to his employees as they undertook the challenge.

“I know that we will get through these trying times. The only way out is to work together. My deepest gratitude goes to all our incredible team at CaterEssence who continue to serve our remaining business activities with enthusiasm and dedication throughout these challenging times.”

The chefs haven’t forgotten the important religious holiday around the corner, and have been busy creating special Easter eggs for the homes.

From everyone in Malta, thank you for your hard work and dedication.

