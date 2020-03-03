د . إAEDSRر . س

Miriam Pace’s Family Endorses Christian Movement’s Fundraising Efforts And Thanks Everyone For Their Support

Miriam Pace’s family has endorsed a fundraising effort by ĊAMYouths, a Christian youth movement some of their relatives form a part of.

Miriam’s daughter and her husband are active members of ĊAMYouths, an organisation of Maltese Catholic communities committed to helping its members out through their friendship, spirituality and service. And with two of their own now in desperate need after losing a loved one and a family home, the movement has stepped in to help them out.

Darren Portelli, Miriam Pace’s son-in-law, said the family wants to thank everyone for the support during this difficult period.

Anyone wishing to donate to the family can do so via online banking:

Bank Account Holder Name: CAMYouths
IBAN:MT16VALL22013000000040020040990

BIC / SWIFT: VALLMTMT
Transfer Reference: CY4Pace

Donations can also be sent by SMS to the following numbers;

50618940 – €6.99
50619236 – €11.65

