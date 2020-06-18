Michelle Muscat Launches Her Annual Swim And This Time Everyone’s Invited

Instead of a one-woman charity swim, the chairperson of the Marigold Foundation and wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will embark on a swimathon at Pretty Bay.

Michelle Muscat’s summer swim has become a mainstay on Malta’s calendar of events, but this time it will take a different form.

This basically means the general public can swim laps within safe parameters, separated from each other as per COVID-19 health guidelines, against a €10 donation to the Marigold Foundation.

An accessibility lane with floating wheelchairs and hoists will also be available for the sake of people with mobility challenges. An aquatic fun park will also be set up, which people can enjoy against a €20 donation, and music and entertainment will be available throughout.

The event will kick off at 9am and end at 7pm and people can register at the Meeting Place in Marsa, the Tal-Qroqq National Pool, the Cottonera Sport Complex, the Kirkop Sport Complex, the Birżebbugia Local Council or by contacting The Marigold Foundation on Facebook.