د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Meet Kaya And Ike, The Adorable Couple That Stole The Island’s Hearts On Malta’s Got Talent

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

One of the youngest couples in Malta just stole the island’s hearts; ladies and gentlemen, the time has finally come for Kaya and Ike to take the stage.

During the latest episode of Malta’s Got Talent, the two 10-year-olds took to the main stage for a blistering and fun performance of the Lion King’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ that immediately left them in viewers’ good books.

Kaya’s incredible range and Ike’s determined rapping definitely caught everyone’s attention and left the four judges stunned. 

But who are Ike Mizzi and Kaya Gouder Curmi? 

Kaya has been uploading music for a few years now, dedicating songs to her beloved mother as well as her friends and family

I hope you like it ❤️Goodnight xx

Posted by Kaya Gouder Curmi on Monday, March 5, 2018

She is a student of La Voix Studios under the tuition of Ms Gillian Attard, and was a finalist in this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest with the song Made Of Stars.

Speaking of her relationship with Ike, she said: “from friends, we’ve become family and when there is love there is passion.”

Ike himself has shown a keen interest in rap and hip hop over the last year or two, even appearing as Owen Leuellen’s younger counterpart in his video for My Time.

Indeed, ahead of last night’s performance, Owen Leuellen himself had told Ike that he “can’t wait to see him on stage”, alongside a fist-bump.

And it wasn’t only him – many others within the junior local music industry, including the families of Gaia Cauchi and Giorgia Borg, praised the young pair for their energy and sheer musicality.

And their different vocal styles seemed to be a hit last night, making them stand out from the rest of the talented crowd – and since last night, Kaya and Ike have taken to social media to thank their supporters, with Kaya saying: “Following our yesterday’s performance on Malta’s Got Talent, I have received an overwhelming number of messages and I would like to thank you all for your support.”

You can watch their blistering performance in full below – and get ready, because this is definitely not the last time we’ve seen this young talented couple. 

Share this article if you loved Kaya and Ike!

READ NEXT: WATCH: How A Drug-Addicted Maltese Teenager Who Stole €1,000 A Day Turned His Life Around

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK