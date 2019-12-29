Man Killed In Gudja Traffic Accident Last Night Identified As Charlie Borg

Labour MP Clayton Bartolo, whose district includes Mellieħa, offered his condolences and posted a photo that the two of them had taken only a few days ago.

The 67-year-old man who died after he was run over in Gudja last night has been identified as Mellieħa resident Charlie Borg.

“Who could have ever predicted that this was the last photo we’d have taken together?” he said. “Thank you for your honest, for the long conversations we’ve shared, for the courage you’ve constantly given me to keep progressing in politics and, above all, for your commitment to the [Mellieħa] Imperial Band Club. Condolences and courage to his entire family. Until we meet again, my friend.”

Several people who knew the man personally also expressed their shock at his sudden death and offered condolences to his family.

Borg was run over at around 8:20pm last night while walking along Triq Bir Miftuħ, close to the entrance of the Malta International Airport, and he died before medics could arrive.

Police have identified the driver of the Mercedes Benz which ran him over as a 37-year-old man from Qormi, and a magisterial inquiry has been opened to investigate the circumstances of the accident.