Maltese Veteran Techno DJ Opens Up About His Struggle With Tinnitus As He Is Forced To Cancel Concert

One of Malta’s leading techno specialists has opened up as he is forced to cancel his long-awaited show this evening due to health reasons.

“As many of you already know, one of the main reasons I stopped my music career back in 2009 was because I suffer from tinnitus, which is a hearing condition caused by constant exposure to loud sounds,” Junior B said on his socials yesterday.

“The fact that recently I was exposed to loud sounds didn’t help!”

Tinnitus is the perception of noise or ringing in the ears, a medical condition that oftentimes plagues DJs and people who attend very loud concerts and events often.

It affects about 15 to 20 per cent of people and can have devastating psychological effects, with the person having to deal with a near-constant ringing sound inside their head that they can’t get rid of.

Due to the condition and his doctor’s orders, Junior B’s show at Marrakech this evening, which was meant to be his last concert in 2020, has been cancelled. A full refund will be given to all ticket-holders, the Maltese DJ promised.