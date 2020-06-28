Maltese Veteran Techno DJ Opens Up About His Struggle With Tinnitus As He Is Forced To Cancel Concert
One of Malta’s leading techno specialists has opened up as he is forced to cancel his long-awaited show this evening due to health reasons.
“As many of you already know, one of the main reasons I stopped my music career back in 2009 was because I suffer from tinnitus, which is a hearing condition caused by constant exposure to loud sounds,” Junior B said on his socials yesterday.
“The fact that recently I was exposed to loud sounds didn’t help!”
Tinnitus is the perception of noise or ringing in the ears, a medical condition that oftentimes plagues DJs and people who attend very loud concerts and events often.
It affects about 15 to 20 per cent of people and can have devastating psychological effects, with the person having to deal with a near-constant ringing sound inside their head that they can’t get rid of.
Due to the condition and his doctor’s orders, Junior B’s show at Marrakech this evening, which was meant to be his last concert in 2020, has been cancelled. A full refund will be given to all ticket-holders, the Maltese DJ promised.
“Unfortunately I’m feeling pain in one of my ears, which as I’ve been told by my doctor, it can only get worse if I’ll be exposed to loud sounds in the coming days and weeks.”
Junior B has been a veteran of Malta’s techno scenes for nigh on a quarter of a century, and his show tonight was highly-anticipated. However, he couldn’t risk making his medical condition worse and was forced to cancel with a heavy heart.
“Once again I feel overwhelmed with the response received for tonight’s performance. I really feel grateful for the continuous support I’ve always received in my 25 years music career,” he ended as he thanked his supporters.
Tinnitus affects a serious amount of notable performers around the world.
Everyone from Barbra Streisand to Phil Collins to the singer of Coldplay have spoken about their battles with tinnitus, and with no real cure available yet, all sufferers can do is minimise the damage in an attempt to escape the inescapable ringing.