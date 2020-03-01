Maltese Mother Of Child With Chronic Lung Disease Sends Strong Message To People Ignoring Self-Quarantine Advice

“ My daughter has a rare disease in the lungs affecting her heart,” the mother wrote on a Facebook forum for mothers. “I am writing this to create awareness and education. I have read a lot about panic and fear from the coronavirus. Unfortunately today I read that people who had to self-quarantine themselves after coming from infected areas still sent their children to school (or instead took them to the playing field etc) and adults went to work.”

A Maltese mother of a young child with chronic lung diseases has urged people returning to Malta from countries which have been seriously hit by the COVID-19 coronavirus to obey the government’s self-quarantine advice.

She said that not enough media coverage has been given to the dangers posed by the coronavirus on children with chronic illnesses or people with low immunity and called for more general awareness and cooperation about this issue.

“In a normal winter, my daughter and I spend weeks at home to safeguard her health. We stop going to school and to activities and we stop meeting her cousins and dear friends. She is considered to be a high-risk patient from even a common cold let along from this coronavirus where there is nothing which can prevent it and cure it.”

“With a simple cold, my daughter could end up in hospital fighting to live, let alone [from] a virus that affects her weak lungs. All I ask for, in the name of other families like ours, is to have your cooperation and respect. Not all sick people are in hospital but there are others at home with parents trying their best to give their children a quasi-normal life.”

“If you were abroad in any of the infected areas please self-quarantine for 15 days, which means you stay at home and not go to the playground or shopping etc. Thank you for reading and thank you in advance or your cooperation.”

The Health Ministry has advised people returning from high-risk countries (China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Iran, Northern Italy and Japan) to self-quarantine for 14 days. Anyone who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath within the self-quarantine period has been advised to contact their doctor and avoid visiting health centres or the Emergency Department at Mater Dei.

Public employees who disobey these measures have already been warned they could face disciplinary proceedings while social partners will convene next week to discuss what should be done regarding employees in the private sector. Meanwhile, the Tourism Ministry has set up a committee composed of key stakeholders in the tourism industry to discuss whether any measures should be imposed on tourists visiting the Island.