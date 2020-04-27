Maltese Man With Pneumonia: ‘I Was Denied An X-Ray Because Of My Cough Even Though I Tested Negative For COVID-19’

Photo:mobihealthnews.com

A Maltese man with an early stage of pneumonia has spoken out about how a polyclinic refused to give him an X-Ray because of his cough even though he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Wesley Ellul began told Lovin Malta that he began coughing 19 days ago, and called the government’s COVID-19 hotline to apply for a test. Four days later, the tests came back negative and authorities advised him to remain home until he recovered.

“However, my cough got progressively worse and I needed to see a doctor,” he said. “My GP accepted my negative coronavirus test and provided some immediate treatment, but I needed a chest X-Ray for proper diagnosis.”

He applied for an X-Ray at a clinic, but was turned away despite his negative tests, because he was coughing.

After being refused at the clinic, Ellul thought he couldn’t wait another four days for a test. Luckily, he managed to get tested that same day, after which he went to a different clinic to get a diagnosis.

“I’m lucky I got treatment when I did,” he said, “because I then discovered that I was developing early stage pneumonia.”

Ellul is now at home recovering with necessary medication but has warned that those with respiratory issues are being stigmatised.

“There is a massive stigma against people with respiratory issues at health centres in Malta. And while authorities are dealing with the health crisis well, they cannot forget there are people with non-related respiratory issues and the current process is broken, delaying people getting the necessary medical attention they need to get better.”

“I am lucky because I am a relatively healthy 40-year-old and managed to catch it in time, but if this was an older person delaying treatment could mean the illness could result in death,” he warned.