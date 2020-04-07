Maltese Man: ‘I Have A Serious Condition But I’m Not Considered Vulnerable By The State, Now I’m Stuck In Limbo’
People deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 who cannot work from home are entitled to special quarantine leave, but not everyone with a serious medical condition is entitled to this benefit.
James Agius* suffers from Familial Mediterranean Fever, a hereditary genetic disorder which causes recurrent fevers and painful inflammation of the abdomen, lungs and joints.
“My first major attack was three years ago; I had pneumonia, my lungs got congested, and I had to be hospitalised,” he recounted to Lovin Malta. “I’ve been taking daily medication since then and, around a month ago, I suffered a flare-up at the right side of my ribcage. However, I decided to get treated privately instead of at a hospital to avoid any risk of catching the coronavirus.”
By the time James returned to work, the number of COVID-19 cases in Malta had started increasing, and health and safety officials from his workplace warned him his condition placed him at high risk.
“I was sent to HR and was informed that the board had deemed me to be at high risk and that I must go home as soon as possible. I obeyed them and went home.”
On 26th March, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced a lockdown for people older than 65, pregnant women and other categories of vulnerable people. He said anyone who classified as vulnerable would receive a letter at home within the coming days to inform them they fall within this category.
Anyone with a job who couldn’t work from home would be entitled to special quarantine leave.
The government later relaxed this lockdown to allow vulnerable people to leave home for basic necessities but maintained the requirement that they shouldn’t go to work and the quarantine leave benefit they would be entitled to if they cannot work remotely.
Stuck at home, James waited for this letter that would confirm him as a vulnerable patient, but it never arrived. When he called his workplace, he was told he must present the government’s letter confirming his vulnerability to be entitled to special quarantine leave.
James then visited his doctor, who signed a letter and told him it would count as an official declaration of vulnerability, but this was rejected by his employers.
Left in limbo, James has been eating up his sick leave, after which he will have to use up his vacation leave, including a seven-day bonus he had received to go on honeymoon with his new wife.
“It looks like I’m going to have to waste this leave at home now,” he said.
Once his leave is all used up, James fears he will be left unpaid, ineligible even for the government’s €800 special unemployment benefit as he hasn’t lost his job as the result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, he has been swimming through red tape to find out where he stands exactly.
“My workplace told me to call 111, and so I called them up last Wednesday and asked an operator why I didn’t receive this letter. They took my particulars, but I haven’t received anything yet. On Friday, I called 111 again but was told it isn’t in their remit.”
“My wife emailed the Superintendence of Public Health and was told by a secretary that I don’t classify as vulnerable without any indication as to why. She asked her whether I should then go to work and risk ending up in intensive care.”
“My workplace wanted me to stay home for the sake of my own health but now I’m losing my own leave and risk ending up unpaid.”
I’ve called all the helplines but everyone keeps telling me to contact someone else. We’re not receiving any help from anywhere and I’ve lost heart now.”
*The man’s name has been changed to protect his identity
Have you experienced something similar that you would like to share? You can contact us in confidence at hello@lovinmalta.com