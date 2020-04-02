د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Fashion Retailer Donates Its Entire Storage Of Crocs To Doctors And Nurses On The Frontline

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Working on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 must get quite tiring, but Malta’s doctors and nurses can at least take some comfort in knowing that they have a stock of comfortable shoes at their disposal.

Leading fashion outlet Hudson Group Malta has donated its entire storage of Crocs shoes, 240 pairs in total, to staff at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit, where COVID-19 patients are treated.

“Thank you for keeping us safe,” Hudson said. “We’d like to help you keep your family safe too. Here’s a pair of Crocs to use at work and avoid carrying the pesky germs home.”

Crocs recently announced that it was donating free shoes to US healthcare workers until stocks last after hearing the sector’s suggestions.

“They have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said. 

“These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time.”

Hudson Group’s initiative is the latest act of social corporate responsibility shown by Maltese businesses towards healthcare workers.

Mattress Collection has donated mattresses and pillows for doctors and nurses to rest on, and a group of tattooists have teamed up to donate their gloves and masks.

READ NEXT: 'I'll Be Carrying The Statue Next Year': With Festas Cancelled, Malta's Religious Are Keeping The Faith Strong

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK