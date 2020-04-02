Maltese Fashion Retailer Donates Its Entire Storage Of Crocs To Doctors And Nurses On The Frontline

Working on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 must get quite tiring, but Malta’s doctors and nurses can at least take some comfort in knowing that they have a stock of comfortable shoes at their disposal.

Leading fashion outlet Hudson Group Malta has donated its entire storage of Crocs shoes, 240 pairs in total, to staff at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit, where COVID-19 patients are treated.

“Thank you for keeping us safe,” Hudson said. “We’d like to help you keep your family safe too. Here’s a pair of Crocs to use at work and avoid carrying the pesky germs home.”