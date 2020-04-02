Maltese Fashion Retailer Donates Its Entire Storage Of Crocs To Doctors And Nurses On The Frontline
Working on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 must get quite tiring, but Malta’s doctors and nurses can at least take some comfort in knowing that they have a stock of comfortable shoes at their disposal.
Leading fashion outlet Hudson Group Malta has donated its entire storage of Crocs shoes, 240 pairs in total, to staff at Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit, where COVID-19 patients are treated.
“Thank you for keeping us safe,” Hudson said. “We’d like to help you keep your family safe too. Here’s a pair of Crocs to use at work and avoid carrying the pesky germs home.”
Crocs recently announced that it was donating free shoes to US healthcare workers until stocks last after hearing the sector’s suggestions.
“They have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said.
“These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time.”
Hudson Group’s initiative is the latest act of social corporate responsibility shown by Maltese businesses towards healthcare workers.
Mattress Collection has donated mattresses and pillows for doctors and nurses to rest on, and a group of tattooists have teamed up to donate their gloves and masks.