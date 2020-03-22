Maltese Emergency Doctor Opens Up On Heartbreak After Pregnant Wife Moved Out To Reduce Chance Of Virus Infection

A Maltese emergency doctor has opened up about how he had to sacrifice the company of his own pregnant wife to avoid the chance of him passing the COVID-19 coronavirus to her.

In an emotional blogpost, Luke Zammit used his own experience to urge people to stay at home as much as possible to avoid the number of COVID-19 cases spiking to a point where Mater Dei wouldn’t be able to cope with the demand.

“The recent reports of community spread augmented the feeling of uncertainty and unease,” he wrote. “I have been showing up for work to serve as best I can those who need me most, but at the back of mind I am continuously wondering about the possibility of getting infected or, worse still, passing the virus on to my pregnant wife.”

“Despite my rigorous hand washing and precautions, the simple gesture of hugging or kissing my wife upon getting back home from work started to make me feel uneasy. The prospect of passing the virus on to her lingered.”