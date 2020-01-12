Maltese Company Donates Electric Scooter To Sliema Youth Who Had His Stolen

A Maltese youth’s nightmare turned into one of the most wholesome starts to this decade after a Maltese company stepped in and helped him out.

Last week, Damian Ebejer took to social media to share the terrible news that someone had stolen his electric wheelchair.

Ebejer, who needs his wheelchair due to a physical disability, had said an unidentified person stole his scooter from Naxxar Road, Birkirkara. A widespread search was called to find and return his scooter – until one Maltese company took matters into their own hands.

“OK Medical was sad to hear the unfortunate news of the theft of Damian Ebejer’s scooter,” the company said in a post yesterday.

“We could not stand by and do nothing, so today we decided to deliver another one to Damian free of charge so that he can continue his day to day life as before!”