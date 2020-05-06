د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Bride-To-Be Urges Air Malta For Flexibility On 11 Wedding Flights: ‘Our Dream Is Starting To Look Like A Nightmare’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Eliza Farrugia is in a bit of a pickle.

The Maltese businesswoman had planned to get married to her Sicilian fiancé this August but everything is now up in the air as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And she has been left frustrated by Air Malta after the airline told her it is too early to reschedule 11 flights she had booked to Malta for her fiancé’s family as they will only know whether flights to Sicily will be operational or not three weeks prior to the date.

“It’s already heartbreaking to postpone my wedding but how are we supposed to finalise or cancel our wedding in three weeks?” Eliza told Lovin Malta.

“If we cancel now, we risk losing all our flight money but if we don’t, we will have to make do with whatever is available on those days, such as the groom’s suit and other family members’ dresses, cars, flowers and whatever else we have pending rather than enjoying making our special day a truly special one as we’ve been dreaming.”

Eliza and her partner Daniele Bilardo had also planned a second wedding in Sicily but they had booked flights from Malta to Sicily via Ryanair and are ready to call the whole thing off as they don’t expect much help from the low-cost airline.

“I didn’t even bother trying to deal with Ryanair but I expected some flexibility from Air Malta,” she explained. “I understand the economic situation and that Air Malta cannot give flight refunds but we just want some flexibility so perhaps we can move our wedding to November or next year.”

“My fiancé’s family needs to be at his wedding and we’ve also contracted an award-winning Sicilian photographer and want him to be there too.”

“Should I prepare everything for August but risk calling it off three weeks in advance because the airport wouldn’t be open?”

“All we’re after is a happy start to our married life, because as things stand, it’s more stressful and our dream is starting to look like a nightmare.”

Cover photo: Right: Air Malta 

Are you in a similar situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

READ NEXT: 'I Was Saved By The Hands Of God': Coral Lagoon Tragedy Survivor Speaks After Roommate Drowned In Front Of Him

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK