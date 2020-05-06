Maltese Bride-To-Be Urges Air Malta For Flexibility On 11 Wedding Flights: ‘Our Dream Is Starting To Look Like A Nightmare’

Eliza Farrugia is in a bit of a pickle.

The Maltese businesswoman had planned to get married to her Sicilian fiancé this August but everything is now up in the air as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And she has been left frustrated by Air Malta after the airline told her it is too early to reschedule 11 flights she had booked to Malta for her fiancé’s family as they will only know whether flights to Sicily will be operational or not three weeks prior to the date.

“It’s already heartbreaking to postpone my wedding but how are we supposed to finalise or cancel our wedding in three weeks?” Eliza told Lovin Malta.

“If we cancel now, we risk losing all our flight money but if we don’t, we will have to make do with whatever is available on those days, such as the groom’s suit and other family members’ dresses, cars, flowers and whatever else we have pending rather than enjoying making our special day a truly special one as we’ve been dreaming.”