Maltese Bride-To-Be Urges Air Malta For Flexibility On 11 Wedding Flights: ‘Our Dream Is Starting To Look Like A Nightmare’
Eliza Farrugia is in a bit of a pickle.
The Maltese businesswoman had planned to get married to her Sicilian fiancé this August but everything is now up in the air as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And she has been left frustrated by Air Malta after the airline told her it is too early to reschedule 11 flights she had booked to Malta for her fiancé’s family as they will only know whether flights to Sicily will be operational or not three weeks prior to the date.
“It’s already heartbreaking to postpone my wedding but how are we supposed to finalise or cancel our wedding in three weeks?” Eliza told Lovin Malta.
“If we cancel now, we risk losing all our flight money but if we don’t, we will have to make do with whatever is available on those days, such as the groom’s suit and other family members’ dresses, cars, flowers and whatever else we have pending rather than enjoying making our special day a truly special one as we’ve been dreaming.”
Eliza and her partner Daniele Bilardo had also planned a second wedding in Sicily but they had booked flights from Malta to Sicily via Ryanair and are ready to call the whole thing off as they don’t expect much help from the low-cost airline.
“I didn’t even bother trying to deal with Ryanair but I expected some flexibility from Air Malta,” she explained. “I understand the economic situation and that Air Malta cannot give flight refunds but we just want some flexibility so perhaps we can move our wedding to November or next year.”
“My fiancé’s family needs to be at his wedding and we’ve also contracted an award-winning Sicilian photographer and want him to be there too.”
“Should I prepare everything for August but risk calling it off three weeks in advance because the airport wouldn’t be open?”
“All we’re after is a happy start to our married life, because as things stand, it’s more stressful and our dream is starting to look like a nightmare.”
Cover photo: Right: Air Malta