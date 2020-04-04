Malta’s Struggling Family Businesses To Be Given A Helping Hand Through New Crowdfunding Platform

Everyone is bracing for a less-than-desirable financial situation at the moment, but some of Malta’s smallest family businesses might not live to see a post-Coronavirus world. Thankfully, people have stepped in to try and soften some of the biggest blows.

Newly-formed Crowd Malta is a non-profit initiative that was recently launched with the sole purpose of helping out Malta’s small family businesses in these difficult times.

“As a regular customer, you already miss your favourite restaurant, hairdresser or shop, right?” Crowd Malta asks. “Where are you going if the owners of the small family business have to close forever?”

“After the end of the crisis, we want to go back to our favourite family businesses,” the page’s creators continue, and they’re hoping they can achieve that through a number of crowdfunding campaigns.

There are two causes currently live on the site, both for food businesses.

One is for Rudi’s Schnitzelparadise, a beloved five-old Buġibba restaurant serving up a number of German specialists that are all under €10.

“Now the closure hits them hard, because most of the costs are still running,” the page explained. “If the restaurant remains closed due to the Corona crisis, they will probably have to close the doors forever.”

€1,350 have already been raised for the restaurant, with varying meal vouchers being offered up for support of €25, €50 or €100.