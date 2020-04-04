Malta’s Struggling Family Businesses To Be Given A Helping Hand Through New Crowdfunding Platform
Everyone is bracing for a less-than-desirable financial situation at the moment, but some of Malta’s smallest family businesses might not live to see a post-Coronavirus world. Thankfully, people have stepped in to try and soften some of the biggest blows.
Newly-formed Crowd Malta is a non-profit initiative that was recently launched with the sole purpose of helping out Malta’s small family businesses in these difficult times.
“As a regular customer, you already miss your favourite restaurant, hairdresser or shop, right?” Crowd Malta asks. “Where are you going if the owners of the small family business have to close forever?”
“After the end of the crisis, we want to go back to our favourite family businesses,” the page’s creators continue, and they’re hoping they can achieve that through a number of crowdfunding campaigns.
There are two causes currently live on the site, both for food businesses.
One is for Rudi’s Schnitzelparadise, a beloved five-old Buġibba restaurant serving up a number of German specialists that are all under €10.
“Now the closure hits them hard, because most of the costs are still running,” the page explained. “If the restaurant remains closed due to the Corona crisis, they will probably have to close the doors forever.”
€1,350 have already been raised for the restaurant, with varying meal vouchers being offered up for support of €25, €50 or €100.
The other business is Dario, a ‘mobile chef’ who has been making the rounds around the island for the last three years and who is currently doing his part in the Feeding Heroes initiative.
“Suddenly all my hard work has stopped and the financials could bring me and my business down,” Dario said on the page.
“I may not pay my bills on time, hefty fines will increase my balances due, my expenses are greater than my income, I’m behind on my rent… while my vehicle leasing agreement expired because I can’t afford it anymore,” the chef explained.
“What I worked my hand to the bone for during the last three years, I thought COVID-19 evaporated in 3 days,” Dario finished. “I am overwhelmed and emotional too, but don’t get me wrong it is not all bad! This is the time were we all have to stick together.”
“Giving is not just about making a donation, it’s about making a difference,” Crowd Malta says.
From the self-employed to small business owners, the page wants to mitigate revenue shortfalls, with “concrete or ideal compensation” being offered for people’s ‘donations’.
Beyond supporting any favourite businesses, though, you can even register your own struggling small endeavour to seek help.
The site only currently caters for businesses, and Crowd Malta says they are “legally required to check the identity, the cause and account details of the applicant” to be able to equally protect each and every supporter.