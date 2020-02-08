د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s New Environment Minister Often Uses The Bus To Get Around: ‘I Want To Promote Public Transport’

Being a Maltese minister comes with a few perks, not least of which is the sleek, black chauffeur-driven car assigned to you. However, when he is not on government duty, new environment and planning minister Aaron Farrugia often makes use of a much humbler means of transport to get around.

“I try my best to use the bus, particularly during weekends,” Farrugia told Lovin Malta, with a side note that the hectic nature of his job means it is sometimes simply not feasible.

“We have a busy agenda and sometimes I’m asked to be at the Prime Minister’s office in 20 minutes, but I want to promote the public service.”

He said fellow commuters have sometimes been left gobsmacked when they realised they were actually sharing a bus with a minister.

“Is it really you? Don’t you have a chauffeur?” they’d ask him.

As for the service itself, Farrugia said he finds it “pleasant”, although perhaps it needs to be faster and more frequent.

Politicians often talk a good game when it comes to promoting alternative means of transport but very few of them actually walk the walk in their everyday lives. Aaron Farrugia has set a new example but how many others will follow suit?

Do you regularly use the bus in Malta? What do you make of the service? Let us know in the comments section

