Malta’s New Environment Minister Often Uses The Bus To Get Around: ‘I Want To Promote Public Transport’

Being a Maltese minister comes with a few perks, not least of which is the sleek, black chauffeur-driven car assigned to you. However, when he is not on government duty, new environment and planning minister Aaron Farrugia often makes use of a much humbler means of transport to get around. “I try my best to use the bus, particularly during weekends,” Farrugia told Lovin Malta, with a side note that the hectic nature of his job means it is sometimes simply not feasible.

“We have a busy agenda and sometimes I’m asked to be at the Prime Minister’s office in 20 minutes, but I want to promote the public service.” He said fellow commuters have sometimes been left gobsmacked when they realised they were actually sharing a bus with a minister. “Is it really you? Don’t you have a chauffeur?” they’d ask him.

The symbiotic relationship between #planning & #environment came to mind while travelling by bus & ferry earlier today: alternative modes of transport in #Malta need to be strengthened & made use of in aid of a multi-modal shift for the better ⛴ ☀️ pic.twitter.com/7Rg1koN5I3 — Aaron Farrugia (@farrugiaaaron) February 2, 2020