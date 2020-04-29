‘Malta Has Forgotten Victims Of Horrific Open-Top Bus Tragedy’: Scottish Man Left In Coma Questions Authorities’ Silence

One man left in a coma following a horrific open-top double-decker bus accident that left two dead has said its victims have been forgotten by Maltese authorities.

Simon Morrison spent four weeks in a coma after suffering a severe head wound, a broken arm, and eye injury in the crash. However, he told Scotland’s Daily Record that the fight for justice had become a distant memory.

“We haven’t had any contact from the Maltese government, police or courts, which is very frustrating. I’m very disappointed. Two people died and four members of my family witnessed this gruesome accident. However, it seems this case has been forgotten,” he explained.

On 9th April 2018, a City Sightseeing open-top double-decker bus hit low-lying tree branches in Żurrieq, killing two instantly while leaving seven others critically injured. Close to 50 people were treated for minor injuries.

The 24-year-old bus driver was arrested. He is yet to be charged with any crime, with the incident still tied down in a magisterial inquiry. He was reported to have been working his first shift since returning to the job on the day of the accident.

Meanwhile, Transport Malta has said it will be fighting tooth and nail against dishing out any compensation to the victims of the horrific accident.

However, in a judicial protest submitted in September 2018, City Sightseeing Malta Ltd blamed the fatal tragedy on Transport Malta.

The lawyer representing City Sightseeing, Alessia Zammit McKeon, listed several laws and guidelines issued by Transport Malta and EU road safety organisations which were not observed by the transport regulator.

She put forward that Transport Malta was obliged to perform regular road audits every three to five years and act on any transgression, while also appointing a surveillance authority aimed at observing the public’s safety.

Transport Malta, in turn, placed the blame on the driver.

Malta Police Force have said that they “are still awaiting the conclusion of the inquest conducted by magistrate Monica Vella before issuing any charges in relation to this case.”

