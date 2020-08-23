Locked In His Studio-Turned-Makeshift-Home, Maltese DJ Opens Up About Life As A COVID-19 Patient

A Maltese DJ has opened up about the realities of being a COVID-19 patient and the ups-and-downs of being cut off from the world for two weeks. “I was getting tested every week due to my work and since I have a one-year-old daughter at home,” Siconix told Lovin Malta from the confinement of his home studio. “I had no symptoms – but one day, a test came back positive.” Despite taking all the necessary precautions, like sanitising before every meeting and wearing a facemask when performing, Siconix found himself in the unfortunate position of being a COVID-19 patient. Despite his situation, he played the cards he was dealt and transformed his garage into a home studio, where he has been isolating for nearly two weeks.

Siconix in his temporary home

“I isolated myself in my studio straight away. I was shocked but I accepted that I needed to do the two weeks by myself,” he continued. “I transformed my garage into a small house where I shower, sleep and eat.” For someone who is used to being on a stage and playing in front of a crowd while entertaining the people, being deprived of human contact was no walk-in-the-park for Siconix. Siconix is the producer behind hits for some of Malta’s up and coming stars, like Gaia Cauchi, and has released dozens of tracks while being a resident hip hop DJ in Malta’s leading clubs. “It was hard to begin with,” he said. “I had to call the people I work with to let them know about my situation and was receiving calls from nurses to check up on me. I was struggling a lot because I didn’t have good reception down here.” One week later, the well-renowned Maltese DJ has acclimatized to his new reality and is now shedding light on what life is like as a COVID-19 patient. “It’s day seven. I’ve been playing music, practicing my DJ skills and working on new music production,” he said a few days back. “The world is picturing it as the deadliest virus but I feel nothing and feel good and normal. All I know is the virus gives you a hard time for two days and then it’s supposedly gone.” Siconix has since tested negative for COVID-19, but still has a couple of days to go until the end of his two weeks quarantining – however, the reality of the pandemic has never been closer to home for him. While the physical symptoms haven’t been a bother for Siconix, the mental ramifications of the virus have taken their toll.

"I didn't expect it to be that hard not watching the sun rise and set – I'm really missing it," he said. "I feel isolated, especially from my friends and family who I'm always with. I still FaceTime them but it is not the same." Fear for the novel coronavirus may be worse than the virus itself, but Siconix is still wary of the long-term effects it might have and warned the outside world to not let its guard down. "We are in a war of health. I'm still afraid and I am sure that there are going to be some long-term effects on my health. My advice is to continue following government measures," he said. Like most who find themselves in this position, Siconix is humbled by the help he's received and thanked those who stepped up to the plate to help him out. "A big thank you to my real friends and family who catered to my needs. Thank you to all the healthcare workers, doctors and nurses doing a great job out there and calling people like me to constantly check up on us," he ended.

