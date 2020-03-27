Local Car-Sharing Company Provides Vehicles To Malta’s Red Cross Society
Go-To Cars, a local car-sharing company, has given a helping hand to the local community by providing four of its vehicles to the Maltese faction of the Red Cross.
“We’re proud to see our GoTo cars working hard at this time, and being used to take Red Cross volunteers and employees wherever they need to go. The work of organisations like the Red Cross is vital at the moment, as they help to alleviate pressure on the wider local health system,” Mr Tominaga, GoTo chief marketing officer explained.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, The Malta Red Cross Society is vital to aid people in need as well as society’s most vulnerable, particularly those who are confined in their houses.
Meanwhile, the company has taken its own preventative measures amidst the coronavirus outbreak, increasing sanitation of its vehicles and implementing a work-from-home system for its team. The company has also set up a webpage with information on how customers can make their trips safer, and it is online at www.goto.com.mt/stay-home.
“Like everyone else, our prime concern at the moment is people’s well-being, so we are doing everything we can to facilitate the wider mission to keep them safe,” Mr Tominaga continued.
“Once we get past this, we look forward to continuing on our mission to improve urban lifestyle by developing shared transport solutions and providing the freedom of mobility. We hope to continue to see growth in usage of our car and scooter fleets and will keep seeking smarter and more sustainable ways to help people travel.”
