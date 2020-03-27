Local Car-Sharing Company Provides Vehicles To Malta’s Red Cross Society

Go-To Cars, a local car-sharing company, has given a helping hand to the local community by providing four of its vehicles to the Maltese faction of the Red Cross.

“We’re proud to see our GoTo cars working hard at this time, and being used to take Red Cross volunteers and employees wherever they need to go. The work of organisations like the Red Cross is vital at the moment, as they help to alleviate pressure on the wider local health system,” Mr Tominaga, GoTo chief marketing officer explained.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, The Malta Red Cross Society is vital to aid people in need as well as society’s most vulnerable, particularly those who are confined in their houses.