‘Let’s Live Once More’: Maltese COVID-19 Survivor’s Rallying Cry To Nation After Defeating Virus

One of the first Maltese people to contract COVID-19 has urged Malta to look forward to life at the other end of the pandemic after recovering from the coronavirus.

“After a month and a day, I’ve managed to beat you, you destructive virus,” Martin Attard said on Facebook. “I’ve beaten you in silence and in solitude, isolated from the rest of the world. I don’t know how you entered my life, without any permission.”

“You hurt me physically but you hurt me mentally even more. You played an ugly game with my loved ones, with some of my best friends and with my colleagues. Yet I didn’t cave in to you.”