‘Left The World To Sing In Heaven’: Son Pays Tribute To Beloved Maltese Soprano Who Passed Away This Morning

A heartfelt tribute by the son of a popular Maltese soprano who has passed away has received hundreds of reactions from people offering their condolences.

Marie Therese Vassallo, a widely loved mezzo soprano, passed away at 71 years old in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Following the tragic news, her son took to Facebook to pen a heartfelt message commemorating her memory.

“This morning at around 2:00am, my mum Marie Therese Vassallo left this world to sing with her parents and my late sister and my late daughter in heaven,” Christian Axiak said.

“No more suffering. Now the long awaited resting reward for so much voluntary contribution to our culture, our country and our family. Thanks mama and never to be forgotten.”