Karl Pace’s Life-Saving Surgery Following Gozo Boat Fire Was A Success, But He Still Has A Long Road To Recovery
Karl Pace’s day-long skin graft surgery after suffering burns in a Gozo boat fire was a major victory in his long road to recovery.
“The doctors said that his surgery went as well as it could have gone,” Karl’s partner, Alex Cachia, told Lovin Malta.
The Maltese man suffered burns to 60% of his body following his boat catching on fire in the middle of the night in Gozo’s Mġarr harbour a few weeks ago.
Although his crucial and life-saving skin graft surgery was a success, Karl still has a long way to go before he makes a full recovery.
“He is still in critical condition and on life support. He is battling a lung infection and is dependent on a considerable amount of oxygen support from the ventilator,” said Alex.
Karl is known for his adventurous spirit, being an avid trail runner, swimmer, free diver and sailor.
However, he has spent the past few weeks in ITU and will have to undergo more surgeries in the future to complete the grafting process.
“It is a long slow road of ups and downs and the doctors expect things can be volatile and change at any moment.”
“The road ahead is long and bumpy but his family and close relatives are hopeful and trust in Karl’s strength and outstanding endurance to pull him through this journey,” she said.
Last week, hundreds of people sent their blessings and prayers to Karl as he underwent his skin-graft surgery. And it seems like people’s prayers were answered.
“We are so grateful to all those who have been praying and sending their support. We’re grateful to the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei, especially the staff at the emergency department, burns unit, ITU and IDU for their excellent care and support. Thank you all,” said Alex.