Karl Pace’s Life-Saving Surgery Following Gozo Boat Fire Was A Success, But He Still Has A Long Road To Recovery

Karl Pace’s day-long skin graft surgery after suffering burns in a Gozo boat fire was a major victory in his long road to recovery.

“The doctors said that his surgery went as well as it could have gone,” Karl’s partner, Alex Cachia, told Lovin Malta.

The Maltese man suffered burns to 60% of his body following his boat catching on fire in the middle of the night in Gozo’s Mġarr harbour a few weeks ago.

Although his crucial and life-saving skin graft surgery was a success, Karl still has a long way to go before he makes a full recovery.

“He is still in critical condition and on life support. He is battling a lung infection and is dependent on a considerable amount of oxygen support from the ventilator,” said Alex.

Karl is known for his adventurous spirit, being an avid trail runner, swimmer, free diver and sailor.