It’s World Happiness Day Today So Here Are 7 Maltese Initiatives To Put A Smile On Your Face In These Tough Times

It’s International Happiness Day. And while you’ve probably never heard of nor celebrated the occasion, the trying times shared across the globe merit enough reason to celebrate the little things in life. Here’s 7 local, positive initiatives to brighten your mood today. 1. This pet nutrition company donated food to four cat colonies in Malta

2. This 10 year old’s message of courage to other children of health care workers at the front lines of the pandemic

3. Despite schools on nationwide lockdown, the teachers around Malta are connecting with students and keeping spirits high

4. This artist-run initiative to support artists and keep music alive in Malta Lockdown Festival – starting today!

5. Teatru Malta is connecting the artist through 15 minute CO-VIDeos (sorry) called ‘KWARTA KWARINTINA’ to support the local art scene

6. This Gozitan man is here to brighten your day with the power of music

7. Malta’s government-run page COVID-19 Malta has set up a Whatsapp number where you can send motivational videos or messages to healthcare workers

Bonus: If you need some thing extra, this subreddit is dedicated to positive news worldwide regarding the coronavirus pandemic. We will get through this. Happy International Day of Happiness! Tag someone who needs to read this

