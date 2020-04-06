‘It Took Me Days To Accept This New Way Of Life’, Ian Borg Says In Emotional Message During Malta’s COVID-19 Struggle
As Malta, and indeed the world, comes to terms with our known way of life suddenly disappearing, Malta’s Transport Minister took a moment to open up about how he is coming to terms with life in the time of COVID-19.
With establishments, schools and events closed down, Ian Borg spoke about the “mix of emotions” he’s felt over the last few weeks – fear, sorrow, and compassion – and how, along with his wife and young daughter, he’s come to terms with a new way of life, like everyone else in Malta.
“This hasn’t been easy. It’s not easy when we’ve become used to the freedom of choosing what we do in our own time. It’s not easy when you are used to having your day as full as a tick, between work, social activities and family time,” Borg said.
“It took me a few days to accept that for now, yes, this is how we need to live.”
Saying that he followed the daily press conferences by Charmaine Gauci, he urged everyone in Malta to be “mature”, not complain and follow the official health guidelines so we all emerge from this moment sooner.
He said he is using the time to make new experiences, like many others in Malta, and pledged to not forget the feelings he felt during this time of crisis.
“I wanted to share this with you because we are all in the same boat, and I know you understand me perfectly. Above all, I hope that like me you understand that we all need to be pulling on the same rope. I know we are capable of doing it, and getting through all of this,” he said.
He later shared a photo of himself as a young football player as a reminder of how grateful we should be of the times we were lucky enough to spend with friends and loved ones.