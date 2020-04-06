‘It Took Me Days To Accept This New Way Of Life’, Ian Borg Says In Emotional Message During Malta’s COVID-19 Struggle

As Malta, and indeed the world, comes to terms with our known way of life suddenly disappearing, Malta’s Transport Minister took a moment to open up about how he is coming to terms with life in the time of COVID-19.

With establishments, schools and events closed down, Ian Borg spoke about the “mix of emotions” he’s felt over the last few weeks – fear, sorrow, and compassion – and how, along with his wife and young daughter, he’s come to terms with a new way of life, like everyone else in Malta.

“This hasn’t been easy. It’s not easy when we’ve become used to the freedom of choosing what we do in our own time. It’s not easy when you are used to having your day as full as a tick, between work, social activities and family time,” Borg said.

“It took me a few days to accept that for now, yes, this is how we need to live.”