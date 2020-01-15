Ira Losco Gets Biblical Defending The Clintess Against ‘Ex-Gay’ Former X Factor Malta Contestant

X Factor Malta judge and popular singer Ira Losco has taken a former X Factor Malta contestant to task over comments he made in relation to a gender non-binary Maltese entertainer.

Matthew Grech, who infamously calls himself an “ex-gay” and promotes Christian Fundamentalism with the River of Love, has attacked Maltese singer The Clintess and this newsroom after the flamboyant singer appeared on Lovin Malta’s fashion show Off The Rails.

Off The Rails: Episode 8 w/ The Clintess Her royal highness The Clintess paid Rachel a visit at the Lovin HQ for a look into some of her most fabulous outfits ???????? Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, December 20, 2019

“Clint is precious in God’s eyes, and he is a Maltese man who has ‘rebelled’ and rejected his masculine identity because of peer pressure and harmful LGBT indoctrination,” Grech said in the comments section.

“He might look happy on the outside, but individuals like Clint have unresolved wounds on the inside. Yet the government has banned help and affirms gender confusion. Malta needs a strong Christian foundation if it wants to withstand the test of time,” he continued.

Needless to say, he was quickly called out for his fundamentalist views – not least by Malta’s reigning queen of pop, Ira Losco, who quickly quoted Matthew 7:5 from the Bible, a quote aimed at hypocrites, right back at him.

“Matthew Grech, how the hell would you know if he’s happy or not inside? As the Bible which you so fervently quote would say, take the log out of your own eye before you take the speck out of thy neighbour’s!” she said.